    Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo variants discontinued

    Jay Shah

    Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo variants discontinued

    - Now available only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 

    - Offered in Live, Feel, and Shine variants

    Citroen India has silently delisted the 1.2-litre turbo variants of the C3 hatchback. While the Citroen C3 benefitted from a new top-spec Shine variant last week, the update was not carried on to the turbo trims. Thus, it can now only be had in a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in Live, Feel, and Shine variants. 

    Citroen C3 variants

    Citroen C3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    With the C3 Turbo Feel variant discontinued, the C3 can now be had in Live, Feel, and Shine variants — all powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This naturally aspirated motor puts out 81bhp and 115Nm and is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission.

    Will the 1.2-litre turbo engine make a comeback with the C3 Aircross?

    Citroen C3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The C3 Aircross that will be unveiled on 27 April in India will be a three-row SUV. It will be positioned above the C3 and thus, we expect it to be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. In the C3, the motor produced 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and was paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, an automatic transmission is also on the cards. 

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 6.16 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
