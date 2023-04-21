Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo variants discontinued

- Now available only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

- Offered in Live, Feel, and Shine variants

Citroen India has silently delisted the 1.2-litre turbo variants of the C3 hatchback. While the Citroen C3 benefitted from a new top-spec Shine variant last week, the update was not carried on to the turbo trims. Thus, it can now only be had in a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in Live, Feel, and Shine variants.

Citroen C3 variants

With the C3 Turbo Feel variant discontinued, the C3 can now be had in Live, Feel, and Shine variants — all powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This naturally aspirated motor puts out 81bhp and 115Nm and is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission.

Will the 1.2-litre turbo engine make a comeback with the C3 Aircross?

The C3 Aircross that will be unveiled on 27 April in India will be a three-row SUV. It will be positioned above the C3 and thus, we expect it to be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. In the C3, the motor produced 109bhp and 190Nm of torque and was paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, an automatic transmission is also on the cards.