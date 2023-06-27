CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 waiting period reduced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV700 waiting period reduced

    - XUV700 prices in India start at Rs. 14.01 lakh

    - Offered in five variants and five colours

    Mahindra XUV700 starting price, colours, and variants

    The Mahindra XUV700 SUV is available in India with prices starting at Rs. 14.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in five variants, namely MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L. The colour options include Everest White, Midnight Black, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, and Electric Blue.

    XUV700 waiting period

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV700 waiting period has been reduced from up to 48 weeks to a peak of up to 40 weeks. This waiting period is applicable to the region of Bengaluru. The following is the variant-wise waiting period for the SUV.

    Variants

    (Petrol and Diesel)

    		Waiting period (in weeks)
     MTAT
    MX15-16NA
    AX312-1540
    AX520-2440
    AX7                     30-32
    AX7L                     36-40

    Mahindra XUV700 latest updates

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The XUV700, which is offered across five and seven-seat layouts, recently accounted for over 78,000 open bookings as of last month. In April 2023, the carmaker hiked the prices of the model by up to Rs. 71,400.

