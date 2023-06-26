Mahindra Thar waiting period extends to over a year

- Offered in 4WD and RWD versions

- Powered by BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol and diesel engines

Mahindra launched the new-gen Thar in India in 2020 and since then it has been selling like hotcakes for the brand. Currently, the SUV is offered in 4WD and RWD variants along with an option for hard top and soft top. The prices for the lifestyle off-roader start from Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Mahindra Thar waiting period in Bangalore:

The following is the variant-wise waiting period of the Mahindra Thar in the city of Bangalore:

Variant Waiting period RWD Hard Top Diesel 70 – 75 weeks RWD Hard Top Petrol 8 – 10 weeks 4WD Convertible Top 8 – 10 weeks 4WD Hard Top Diesel 8 – 10 weeks 4WD Hard Top Petrol 8 – 10 weeks

Mahindra Thar engine and gearbox:

The Thar is offered in two powertrain options – a 4WD and an RWD version. The former is available in a 1.5-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine. The 4WD, on the other hand, is powered by 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.

Mahindra Thar discounts in June 2023:

A few dealerships across the country are offering discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 on the Mahindra Thar in the month of June 2023. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.