Mahindra XUV300 commands waiting period of up to 21 weeks

- XUV300 is offered in four variants

- Base variant has the highest waiting period

Mahindra XUV300 is the automaker’s entry-level model in India with a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with two powertrain options across four variants, namely, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O).

Waiting period for the Mahindra XUV300

As for its waiting period, the base-spec W4 variant currently commands a waiting period of 21 weeks. On the other hand, all other variants including manual and automatic transmission, carry a waiting period of eight to 10 weeks from the day of booking.

The abovementioned waiting period is in Bangalore city, and it may vary depending on the variant, dealership, region, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealerships to get more information.

Mahindra XUV300 discounts in June 2023

In other news, the Mahindra XUV300 is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 55,000 in June 2023.