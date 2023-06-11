CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 and XUV300 Turbosport attract discounts of up to Rs. 55,000

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV300 and XUV300 Turbosport attract discounts of up to Rs. 55,000

    - XUV300 petrol variants have maximum discounts

    - XUV300 to get a facelift soon

    Mahindra is offering its compact SUV duo, the XUV300 and XUV300 Turbosport with heavy discounts in June. The offers are in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. These offers can be availed at all Mahindra-authorised dealerships across the country till 30 June, 2023.

    The XUV300 in petrol guise is currently on sale with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 55,000. It includes cash benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. Then the more powerful, Turbosport version gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 with the same amount of exchange bonus as the standard XUV300.

    BenefitsXUV300 (Petrol)XUV300 TurboSport
    Cash discountsRs. 30,000Rs. 10,000
    Exchange bonusRs. 25,000Rs. 25,000

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variants, models, dealership, region, stock availability and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised dealerships to get more information.

    In other news, Mahindra was recently caught testing a facelift of its compact SUV, the XUV300. It was spied alongside the Mahindra five-door Thar which is expected to debut in 2024.

