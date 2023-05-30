CarWale
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted alongside the five-door Thar

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift spotted alongside the five-door Thar

    - Both models will get a sunroof

    - Five-door Thar to be launched in 2024

    Mahindra recently confirmed the launch timeline of its upcoming five-door Thar in India. The off-roader is set to debut in India in 2024. And ahead of that, the test mule of the same was spotted alongside the upcoming XUV300 facelift.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    Last week, a couple of pictures surfaced online showing Mahindra testing a new compact SUV which is anticipated to be the facelift version of the XUV300 that was introduced in the country in 2019. Now in the latest spy images, the XUV300 facelift and the five-door Thar are seen on test sporting a sunroof.

    The XUV300 facelift is expected to get a redesigned front fascia with a new grille, headlights, and bumper. The side profile is identical to the existing model but we expect to see a new set of alloy wheels. Moreover, the rear profile will likely be tweaked as well with some design changes.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Dashboard

    The interior of the current-gen XUV300 demands upgrades in all senses. And we expect Mahindra to revamp the dashboard layout and introduce features like a larger infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera.

    There are no details about the powertrains and specifications of the XUV300 facelift as of now. Although, we expect the upcoming SUV to continue with the same BS6 Phase 2-updated engines.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
