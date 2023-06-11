Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta: specs, features and dimensions compared

Honda Elevate unveiled for India

The Honda Elevate was unveiled for India on 6 June and is the Japanese automaker’s most comprehensive effort in the D-segment since the BR-V a few years ago. Bookings for the car will open in July and will be launched in the festival season. The Elevate is a bit late to the game but brings a strong package and that too against a formidable rival like the Hyundai Creta, the car that started the D-SUV rush back in 2015 and sits at the top of the game. What does the Elevate bring to the table when going up against the Creta, let’s find out.

Elevate Vs Creta: Dimensions compared

The Honda Elevate measures at 4.31-metres with a height of 1.69 meters, a width of 1.79-metres and most importantly a wheelbase of 2.65-metres. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta measures at 4.30-metres with a height of 1.79 meters, a width of 1.63-metres and a wheelbase of 2.61 meters.

The boot space of the Elevate is 458 litres while the Creta’s stands at 433 litres. Both cars in their top-spec models get split-folding 60:40 rear seats. On paper at least, the Elevate is a larger car but the differences between both are not massive and it will be down to how roomy the cabin is in both cars, ingress and egress and how easy it is to use the boot.

Elevate Vs Creta: Features lists explained

The segment expected features for both cars like a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system, climate control with rear vents, leatherette upholstery, reach and rake adjustment for the steering wheel, wireless charging and connected car technology with voice assistant.

Over the Creta, the Elevate gets lane watch assist and ADAS while the Creta has a power driver’s seat, cooled glovebox, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. However, the Creta is due for a major update in 2024 and will get features like ADAS and a full digital cluster like its three-row sibling the Alcazar.

Elevate Vs Creta: Engine and gearbox options

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is being offered with Honda’s BS6 2 RDE 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine producing 113bhp/143Nm and this can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. There is no diesel and Honda will not introduce a hybrid based on its e: HEV technology for the Elevate either. Instead, it is going to introduce an Elevate BEV in 2026 as a part of its plans to have five new SUVs in India by 2030.

Hyundai Creta

Currently, the Hyundai Creta can be had with a BS6 2 RDE compliant 1.5-litre petrol producing 113bhp/144Nm and mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel too is a 1.5-litre four-pot producing 115bhp/250Nm and offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. When the updated model launches next year, we expect the 1.5-litre turbo to replace the current 1.4-litre turbo and join its ranks. It produces 158bhp/253Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The Hyundai Creta easily outpaces the Elevate in terms of powertrains widening its appeal. There is expected to be no hybrid and instead, we could see a Creta BEV around 2025 with the car having already been spotted undergoing testing on public roads.

Pricing game for the Honda Elevate

We expect Honda to price the Elevate in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta range stretches much further with a starting price of Rs.10.87 lakh and topping out at Rs.19.20 lakh for the fully loaded diesel automatic variant.

Honda Elevate First Drive experience

We will be driving the Honda Elevate at the end of July and our review should be out in the first week of August, so do check back for that!

Honda Elevate First look