CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta: specs, features and dimensions compared

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    352 Views
    Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta: specs, features and dimensions compared

    Honda Elevate unveiled for India

    The Honda Elevate was unveiled for India on 6 June and is the Japanese automaker’s most comprehensive effort in the D-segment since the BR-V a few years ago. Bookings for the car will open in July and will be launched in the festival season. The Elevate is a bit late to the game but brings a strong package and that too against a formidable rival like the Hyundai Creta, the car that started the D-SUV rush back in 2015 and sits at the top of the game. What does the Elevate bring to the table when going up against the Creta, let’s find out.

    Elevate Vs Creta: Dimensions compared 

    Right Side View

    The Honda Elevate measures at 4.31-metres with a height of 1.69 meters, a width of 1.79-metres and most importantly a wheelbase of 2.65-metres. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta measures at 4.30-metres with a height of 1.79 meters, a width of 1.63-metres and a wheelbase of 2.61 meters. 

    Left Side View

    The boot space of the Elevate is 458 litres while the Creta’s stands at 433 litres. Both cars in their top-spec models get split-folding 60:40 rear seats. On paper at least, the Elevate is a larger car but the differences between both are not massive and it will be down to how roomy the cabin is in both cars, ingress and egress and how easy it is to use the boot.

     Elevate Vs Creta: Features lists explained 

    Dashboard

    The segment expected features for both cars like a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system, climate control with rear vents, leatherette upholstery, reach and rake adjustment for the steering wheel, wireless charging and connected car technology with voice assistant. 

    Dashboard

    Over the Creta, the Elevate gets lane watch assist and ADAS while the Creta has a power driver’s seat, cooled glovebox, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. However, the Creta is due for a major update in 2024 and will get features like ADAS and a full digital cluster like its three-row sibling the Alcazar

     Elevate Vs Creta: Engine and gearbox options

    Engine Shot

     Honda Elevate 

    The Honda Elevate is being offered with Honda’s BS6 2 RDE 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine producing 113bhp/143Nm and this can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. There is no diesel and Honda will not introduce a hybrid based on its e: HEV technology for the Elevate either. Instead, it is going to introduce an Elevate BEV in 2026 as a part of its plans to have five new SUVs in India by 2030.   

    Engine Shot

    Hyundai Creta

    Currently, the Hyundai Creta can be had with a BS6 2 RDE compliant 1.5-litre petrol producing 113bhp/144Nm and mated to either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The diesel too is a 1.5-litre four-pot producing 115bhp/250Nm and offered with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. When the updated model launches next year, we expect the 1.5-litre turbo to replace the current 1.4-litre turbo and join its ranks. It produces 158bhp/253Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The Hyundai Creta easily outpaces the Elevate in terms of powertrains widening its appeal. There is expected to be no hybrid and instead, we could see a Creta BEV around 2025 with the car having already been spotted undergoing testing on public roads.   

    Second Row Seats

    Pricing game for the Honda Elevate

    We expect Honda to price the Elevate in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta range stretches much further with a starting price of Rs.10.87 lakh and topping out at Rs.19.20 lakh for the fully loaded diesel automatic variant. 

    Honda Elevate First Drive experience

    We will be driving the Honda Elevate at the end of July and our review should be out in the first week of August, so do check back for that!   

    Honda Elevate First look

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV300 and XUV300 Turbosport attract discounts of up to Rs. 55,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4810 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4288 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City
    Honda New City
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4810 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4288 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta: specs, features and dimensions compared