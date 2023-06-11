Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid – Real-world performance revealed

- 1.5-litre petrol engine with 91bhp/122Nm

- Electric motor makes 59kW/141bhp on its own

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a grand success for Toyota India since its arrival last year. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyryder is a midsize crossover which can also be had as an hybrid vehicle. We have driven the car, and you can check out our full road test by clicking here.

We had the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for a week and in that time we tested it for its real-world performance. Powering it is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that has been developed by Toyota. On its own, the three-cylinder motor makes 91bhp/122Nm. Additionally an electric motor is added which puts out 59kW/141bhp fed from a separate lithium-ion battery pack. This ‘strong’ hybrid will always start in the EV mode and will crank up the engine when the battery is drained.

Real-world performance

The hybrid tech has its positives when driving in the city or on the highway. Be it merging onto a main road in the city or overtaking a slower vehicle at highway speeds, the instant torque is appreciable. In our 0-100kmph test, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid did it in 12.40 seconds.

In-gear acceleration test

Meanwhile, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder did well in our roll-on acceleration tests. It managed the 20-80kmph sprint in 7.55 seconds and 40-100kmph in 9.21 seconds.

Real-world fuel efficiency

At the end of our tested fuel-efficiency run, the Hyryder hyrbid returned a mileage of 17.7kmpl in the city and an even more impressive 27.38kmpl on the highway. A bigger battery size could have improved the city mileage further. With an overall mileage of just over 20kmpl and a fuel tank capacity of 45-litres, a realistic range of around 900kilometres is quite possible.