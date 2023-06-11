Maruti Jimny accessories detailed

- Four accessory packs on offer
- Prices of Jimny start at Rs. 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom
The prices of the Jimny are out and the five-door SUV is available with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in Zeta and Alpha variants and if you have made your decision to buy it, here’s a list of accessories that can help you customise your Jimny.
Jimny accessory packages
There are three packages to choose from — Summit Seeker, Adventure Lifestyle, and Utility Lifestyle. As a part of these packages, the visual enhancements include door cladding, body graphics, and metal finish garnish on the bumpers, fenders, ORVMs, and hood.
Inside, the customisations include floor mats with tread metal patterns, a tan colour grip cover, and dual-tone black and tan colour leatherette upholstery. These accessory kits can be fitted on Zeta and Alpha variants and mentioned below are their prices.
|Accessory packages
|Prices
|Summit Seeker Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT)
|Rs. 28,190
|Adventure Lifestyle Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT and AT)
|Rs. 18.950
|Utility Lifestyle Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT and AT)
|Rs. 5,280
Now, if you are planning to take your Jimny to the mountains, Maruti Suzuki is also offering a range of accessories that you can carry along for a perfect off-road expedition.
|Accessories
|Prices
|Expedition tent
|Rs. 6,999
|Portable chair
|Rs. 1,710
|Portable table
|Rs. 2,199
|Sleeping bag
|Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 3,299
|Portable stove
|Rs. 2,400
|Umbrella
|Rs. 899
|Digger Shovel
|Rs. 930
|Multi-purpose knife
|Rs. 479
|Duct tape
|Rs. 435
|Rain Poncho
|Rs. 749
Besides this, there are a host of exterior and interior accessories that can be purchased with the Jimny at the dealer level. Listed here are the prices of all these fitments.
|Body cover
|Rs. 1,700 to Rs. 3,300
|Spare wheel cover
|Rs. 12,990
|Roof carrier
|Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 21,990
|Front skid plate
|Rs. 2,350
|Door cladding
|Rs. 3,699
|Fender garnish
|Rs. 1,150
|Seat covers
|Rs. 9,400
|Fog lamps
|Rs. 4,800
|Mud flaps
|Rs. 899
|Door visor
|Rs. 1,990
|Floor and boot mats
|Rs. 1,650 to Rs. 3,300
|Window sunshade
|Rs. 1,050
|Illuminate door sill guard
|Rs. 2,999
|Grip cover
|Rs. 390