CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Jimny accessories detailed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    4,561 Views
    Maruti Jimny accessories detailed

    - Four accessory packs on offer

    - Prices of Jimny start at Rs. 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom

    The prices of the Jimny are out and the five-door SUV is available with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in Zeta and Alpha variants and if you have made your decision to buy it, here’s a list of accessories that can help you customise your Jimny.

    Jimny accessory packages

    There are three packages to choose from — Summit Seeker, Adventure Lifestyle, and Utility Lifestyle. As a part of these packages, the visual enhancements include door cladding, body graphics, and metal finish garnish on the bumpers, fenders, ORVMs, and hood. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the customisations include floor mats with tread metal patterns, a tan colour grip cover, and dual-tone black and tan colour leatherette upholstery. These accessory kits can be fitted on Zeta and Alpha variants and mentioned below are their prices. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
    Accessory packagesPrices
    Summit Seeker Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT)Rs. 28,190
    Adventure Lifestyle Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT and AT)Rs. 18.950
    Utility Lifestyle Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT and AT)Rs. 5,280

    Now, if you are planning to take your Jimny to the mountains, Maruti Suzuki is also offering a range of accessories that you can carry along for a perfect off-road expedition. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter
    AccessoriesPrices
    Expedition tentRs. 6,999
    Portable chairRs. 1,710
    Portable tableRs. 2,199
    Sleeping bagRs. 1,200 to Rs. 3,299
    Portable stove Rs. 2,400
    UmbrellaRs. 899
    Digger ShovelRs. 930
    Multi-purpose knifeRs. 479
    Duct tapeRs. 435
    Rain PonchoRs. 749

    Besides this, there are a host of exterior and interior accessories that can be purchased with the Jimny at the dealer level. Listed here are the prices of all these fitments.

    Body coverRs. 1,700 to Rs. 3,300
    Spare wheel coverRs. 12,990
    Roof carrierRs. 14,990 to Rs. 21,990
    Front skid plateRs. 2,350
    Door claddingRs. 3,699
    Fender garnishRs. 1,150
    Seat coversRs. 9,400
    Fog lampsRs. 4,800
    Mud flapsRs. 899
    Door visorRs. 1,990
    Floor and boot matsRs. 1,650 to Rs. 3,300 
    Window sunshadeRs. 1,050
    Illuminate door sill guardRs. 2,999
    Grip coverRs. 390
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Jimny launched: All you need to know
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid – Real-world performance revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6650 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17252 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6650 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17252 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Jimny accessories detailed