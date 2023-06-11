Maruti Jimny accessories detailed

- Four accessory packs on offer

- Prices of Jimny start at Rs. 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom

The prices of the Jimny are out and the five-door SUV is available with a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in Zeta and Alpha variants and if you have made your decision to buy it, here’s a list of accessories that can help you customise your Jimny.

Jimny accessory packages

There are three packages to choose from — Summit Seeker, Adventure Lifestyle, and Utility Lifestyle. As a part of these packages, the visual enhancements include door cladding, body graphics, and metal finish garnish on the bumpers, fenders, ORVMs, and hood.

Inside, the customisations include floor mats with tread metal patterns, a tan colour grip cover, and dual-tone black and tan colour leatherette upholstery. These accessory kits can be fitted on Zeta and Alpha variants and mentioned below are their prices.

Accessory packages Prices Summit Seeker Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT) Rs. 28,190 Adventure Lifestyle Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT and AT) Rs. 18.950 Utility Lifestyle Collection (Alpha/Zeta MT and AT) Rs. 5,280

Now, if you are planning to take your Jimny to the mountains, Maruti Suzuki is also offering a range of accessories that you can carry along for a perfect off-road expedition.

Accessories Prices Expedition tent Rs. 6,999 Portable chair Rs. 1,710 Portable table Rs. 2,199 Sleeping bag Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 3,299 Portable stove Rs. 2,400 Umbrella Rs. 899 Digger Shovel Rs. 930 Multi-purpose knife Rs. 479 Duct tape Rs. 435 Rain Poncho Rs. 749

Besides this, there are a host of exterior and interior accessories that can be purchased with the Jimny at the dealer level. Listed here are the prices of all these fitments.