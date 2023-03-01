Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Road Test

Engine and Gearbox Performance

What we have here is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes from Toyota’s stable. On its own, the three-cylinder has an output of 91bhp/122Nm. Then, an electric motor is added which puts out 59kW/141bhp fed from a separate lithium-ion battery pack. This ‘strong’ hybrid will always start in the EV mode and will crank up the engine when the battery is drained. That said, at any speed under lighter loads and throttle inputs, the system is capable of running on battery power alone. So, keep a light right foot and you’d rarely hear the three-cylinder waking up from its slumber.

Toyota’s hybrid expertise is prominent in its seamless transition from EV mode to petrol mode and you’d be hard-pressed to pinpoint when it happens. It’s when the vibrations (not as prominent, mind you) kick in that you realize that the ICE is in action, more so because the EV mode is just that silent. Complementing the powertrain is a smooth and nifty eCVT.

Off the mark, the going is smooth and brisk, thanks to the EV mode. It might not have the outright grunt of diesel or the peppy nature of four-cylinder petrol, but the hybrid has its positives when driving in the city. Be it making for the small-gap overtake in the city or pulling away at highway speeds, the instant torque is appreciable. With a 0-100kmph time of 12.40 seconds, it might not be as quick as, say, its turbo-petrol counterparts. Meanwhile, roll-on acceleration is fairly better than expected, with 20-80kmph achieved in 7.55 seconds and the 40-100kmph run in 9.21 seconds.

There’s a B mode on the gear lever, which aims to increase the system dependency on the battery and EV mode. This kicks in the regen slightly more than usual. There’re no braking regen levels like in a proper BEV, but as soon as you go near the brakes, the sign on the instrument cluster prompts that the battery is being charged. So, you could be doing 90kmph on the highway with the light throttle in EV mode without burning a drop of fuel.