Vredestein Pinza AT - First Impressions

Sampling Vredestein Pinza AT Tyres

In essence, a set of eight cars including the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Wrangler, Ford Endeavour, and an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, all fitted with the Pinza AT tyres were set to take the Level 1 course at the Learn Offroad’s trail. With the respective car owners also doubling up as our instructors, I was allotted the V-Cross that was shod with 265/60 R18 tyres.

Now, the V-Cross was the longest of the lot, measuring the tape at over five metres and a wheelbase stretching to 3,095mm. And to make things trickier, the pickup had me, someone with very limited off-road driving experience, in the driver seat. But then, putting some faith in the Pinzas’ and my novice skills, I was ready to give it a shot.

After a quick briefing session on the do’s and don’ts of off-roading, I buckled up and turned the low-ratio gearbox dial to ‘4L’ and set off for the first obstacle – the Deep Ditch. The tyres maintained their grip on the crawl and even while exiting the steep incline, which was impressive. I carried the same gingerly momentum to the next obstacle, which was rock crawling. The patch was flooded with harsh sharp rocks and despite that, I did not experience any punctures or damage to the tyres.

Next up, was a steep decline with slippery and scattered loose rocks. I engaged the hill-descent control and let go of the brakes and the accelerator while focusing fully on traversing the V-Cross through the dry river bed. The tyres gave me excellent control without any wheelspins and the same was maintained while climbing the incline.

The side slope obstacle was one of the most arduous obstacles, and while you have the constant fear of the vehicle rolling over, the tyres performed exceptionally well. Pinza’s wide and flat profile provided a larger contact patch with the ground, which helped maintain traction and stability on the slope. The aggressive side lugs provided additional grip too, allowing me to manoeuvre through the obstacle with ease.

Finally, I tested the tyres on a muddy slush track. This was a challenging terrain but the tyres’ deep tread pattern provided excellent traction and allowed the V-Cross to power through the mud with ease. The tyres did not clog up with mud, which is a common problem with some other off-road tyres, and provided ample grip to navigate the muddy terrain with confidence.