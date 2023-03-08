CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx First Look Review

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2,547 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine Shot
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Row Seats
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rear Seats

    What is it?

    While all of us spent the majority of last year waiting for the Jimny to become official, Maruti Suzuki was cooking up something a little extra and it’s what you see here. The all-new Fronx which may look like a small crossover but it’s actually based on the Baleno although that’s not a bad thing at all because the new Baleno is a pretty impressive car and if we take into account what we are seeing here, the Fronx could become just as popular and yet another strong seller for Maruti. So let’s take a look.

    The Fronx is part of Maruti’s SUV and crossover lineup and it sits below the Brezza and the Jimny. So naturally it’s got all the butch design ingredients to make it look more substantial than the Baleno which its based on. You get a large bumper with these integrated headlights, a grille that’s more in your face and a pretty substantial dose of black cladding all around. It’s a genuinely good looking car and Maruti has done a good job of differentiating it from the Baleno. We especially love the detailing on the taillights and the one piece light bar that joins the taillight units.

    In terms of size and road presence, the Fronx is 3,995 millimeters in length, 1,765 millimeters in width and its 1,550 millimeters off the ground. Now when you compare these with the Baleno you will see that the Fronx is a tad bit more substantial although the real world difference in size will be not be perceptible. Also, the wheelbase on the Fronx and the Baleno is identical so it’s not like you are going to get more room inside the cabin.

    How is the Fronx on the inside?

    Dashboard

    The Fronx shares its cabin with the Baleno and you will notice that as soon as you step in. Everything from the steering wheel, the dials, the center console and the seats are from the Baleno. Now I do appreciate the look and feel of this cabin but it looks identical to other similarly priced Maruti cars. In fact, the basic design, the colors and textures used in the Baleno, the Brezza and the Grand Vitara are pretty much the same so a little originality here would have been nice, especially since so much work has gone into the exterior design of this car.

    Rear Seats

    What kind of features does the Fronx get?

    There are five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. As for the features, it doesn’t matter what variant you choose, you will get dual airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, 60:40 split for the rear seat, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control and a flat bottom steering wheel as standard. Go for the most expensive Alpha variant and you will get all the new age features.

    Front Row Seats

    There’s a heads up display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360 view camera, wireless charger, cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a feature loaded infotainment system with a 9-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get side and curtain airbags, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear AC vents, push button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and LED headlights as standard on this top-spec variant.

    What is the Fronx powered by?

    Engine Shot

    Again, the engine and gearbox options are all too familiar. There is a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. What’s big news though is the fact that the 1-litre, three cylinder Boosterjet engine has made a comeback with the Fronx. Now that engine is turbocharged and we have seen it earlier in the old Baleno RS. It makes nearly 100 horsepower and 150Nm of torque. In the old RS you could have had it with only gearbox option which is the 5-speed manual but with the Fronx you also get a six speed torque converter automatic which is basically the same gearbox that’s there in the Brezza and the XL6.

    What about pricing and competition?

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Bookings for the Fronx are already open but we do not know what the pricing is going to be like. Now we expect the 1.2-litre variants to be priced around a lakh or so more than the equivalent Baleno variant but it will be a different story for the 1-litre turbocharged engine variants because after all, it is an expensive engine to make. Also, we have seen that there is a big price difference between the automatic and manual versions of the Brezza and the XL6 so it is likely that the Fronx 1-litre turbo variant with the torque converter automatic will carry a big premium over the 1.2-litre AMT variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Road Test

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars