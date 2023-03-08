Maruti Suzuki Fronx First Look Review

What is it?

While all of us spent the majority of last year waiting for the Jimny to become official, Maruti Suzuki was cooking up something a little extra and it’s what you see here. The all-new Fronx which may look like a small crossover but it’s actually based on the Baleno although that’s not a bad thing at all because the new Baleno is a pretty impressive car and if we take into account what we are seeing here, the Fronx could become just as popular and yet another strong seller for Maruti. So let’s take a look.

The Fronx is part of Maruti’s SUV and crossover lineup and it sits below the Brezza and the Jimny. So naturally it’s got all the butch design ingredients to make it look more substantial than the Baleno which its based on. You get a large bumper with these integrated headlights, a grille that’s more in your face and a pretty substantial dose of black cladding all around. It’s a genuinely good looking car and Maruti has done a good job of differentiating it from the Baleno. We especially love the detailing on the taillights and the one piece light bar that joins the taillight units.

In terms of size and road presence, the Fronx is 3,995 millimeters in length, 1,765 millimeters in width and its 1,550 millimeters off the ground. Now when you compare these with the Baleno you will see that the Fronx is a tad bit more substantial although the real world difference in size will be not be perceptible. Also, the wheelbase on the Fronx and the Baleno is identical so it’s not like you are going to get more room inside the cabin.