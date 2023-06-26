Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue edition discontinued in India

Kushaq Lava Blue edition was launched in April

It was available in a single powertrain option

Skoda India has delisted the Lava Blue edition of the Kushaq SUV from its official website. It was launched in India alongside the Slavia Anniversary Edition on 13 April, 2023. The special edition was available in a single powertrain option at a starting price of Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine and specifications of the Kushaq Lava Blue edition:

Under the hood, the Lava Blue edition of the Kushaq came equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. This motor was tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Moreover, this engine was compatible with BS6 Phase 2 and new RDE norms.

Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue edition exterior highlights:

In terms of changes over the standard variant, as the name suggests, the Kushaq Lava Blue edition was finished in Lava Blue exterior paint scheme. This colour was previously available with the flagship models of the carmaker in India, such as the Kodiaq and the Superb. Other exterior highlights included an ‘Edition’ badge on B-pillars, a chrome finish on the front grille, puddle lamps, scuff plates, lower chrome garnish, and plush edition cushion pillows.