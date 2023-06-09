Mahindra Thar available with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in June 2023

- Thar RWD recently received a minor update

- Currently accounts for 58,000 open bookings

Mahindra discounts in June 2023

A few Mahindra dealerships across the country are offering discounts on various models this month. Customers can get benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Discount offers on Mahindra Thar this month

The Mahindra Thar is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. Notably, this offer is applicable only to the 4x4 AT version of the LX variant. There are no discounts on the Scorpio N and XUV700 this month.

Mahindra Thar latest updates

Last month, the RWD Thar received a minor update in the form of a new badging on the body of the SUV. The brand continues to witness a high demand for the model, with 58,000 open bookings as of May 2023. In order to reduce the waiting period, the company will soon increase production, ahead of the 5-door Thar launch that is scheduled to take place next year.