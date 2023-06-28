Ferrari SF90 LM teased ahead of debut tomorrow

- SF90 ‘Versione Speciale’ will debut on 29 June

- Will reportedly be offered in Coupe and Spider body styles

New Ferrari model unveil timeline and nameplate

Ferrari is all set to reveal a new model at 12 PM CEST (3:30 PM IST) on 29 June. This model, which will be based on the SF90 Stradale, which is commonly known as a Versione Speciale (special version in layman's terms), is touted to be christened SF90 LM (Le Mans).

Ferrari SF90 LM teaser and new details

Ferrari has released multiple teaser images of the new SF90-based model, which reveal a few crucial details. The primary thing that catches one's attention is that the debut car will be finished in a shade of silver or grey and will get orange accents all around. The first teaser hints at what seems to be air ducts on the hood, while the second teaser reveals a large carbon-fibre spoiler with orange accents on the side. The third teaser does not reveal much except the Ferrari logo, although we do expect a generous usage of carbon-fibre all around. The fourth image gives us a peek at the butterfly valves through the circular exhaust pipes.

SF90 VS (Versione Speciale) engine and specifications

Apart from the aforementioned details that will help the new Ferrari model in the aerodynamics department, the SF90 LM is expected to get a bump in its power output. The SF90 currently produces 986bhp from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, and this output is expected to surpass the 1,000bhp mark in the upcoming model. Reports suggest that the SF90 LM will be available in Coupe and Spider body styles. All the details will be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.