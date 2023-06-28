Mahindra Scorpio N on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Offered in five variants

- Can be had in petrol and diesel guise

Today, it marks the first anniversary of the Mahindra Scorpio N launch in the country. Since June 2022, the SUV has been playing its cards pretty well in the Indian market. It is one of the most popular SUVs in the country and currently attracts a waiting period of up to 55 weeks from the day of booking.

Mahindra Scorpio N on-road prices:

City On-road prices Mumbai Rs. 15.64 lakh – Rs. 29.81 lakh Delhi Rs. 15.48 lakh – Rs. 29.31 lakh Chennai Rs. 16.12 lakh – Rs. 29.94 lakh Kolkata Rs. 14.74 lakh – Rs. 27.39 lakh Bangalore Rs. 16.59 lakh – Rs. 31.09 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 16.42 lakh – Rs. 30.75 lakh Jaipur Rs. 15.39 lakh – Rs. 29.08 lakh Pune Rs. 15.07 lakh – Rs. 29.91 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 14.61 lakh – Rs. 28.09 lakh Kochi Rs. 15.79 lakh – Rs. 31.28 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N variants and colours:

Currently, the SUV is offered in five trims, namely, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L across seven colour options. This includes Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Red Rage, Royal Gold, and Napoli Black.

Mahindra Scorpio N engine and specifications:

The Scorpio N comes with two powertrain choices that include a 2.0-litre gasoline engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former produces 198bhp and 380Nm of torque while the latter belts out 173bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is Mahindra's 4Xplor system.