    Tata Safari facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Safari facelift continues testing; interiors leaked

    - Safari facelift expected to arrive next year

    - Will get cosmetic updates and feature additions

    New Safari facelift launch timeline and spy shots

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    Tata Motors continues testing the Safari facelift in the country ahead of its launch which could take place early next year. New spy shots give us a peek at the interior of the updated SUV that will rival the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700.

    2024 Tata Safari interior and features

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the spy images here, the interior of the facelifted Tata Safari is heavily camouflaged. What is visible though is a new four-spoke steering wheel which could get a screen in the middle, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system hiding behind the camo on top of the centre console, new controls for the AC vents, a tweaked centre console, a rotary dial to change drive modes, a new gear lever, and cup holders. Also up for offer could be paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

    Facelifted Safari exterior design

    Tata Safari Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Safari is expected to get a heavily reworked fascia, with features like a new grille, vertically stacked headlamps, as well as a revised air dam and front bumper. Previous spy shots have also revealed a new set of new alloy wheels and a new bonnet.

    Safari facelift engine and specifications

    Powering the 2024 Tata Safari is likely to be the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. The power output of this motor, which currently stands at 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, is expected to remain unchanged too.

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
