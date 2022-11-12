CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to be unveiled next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to be unveiled next month

    - The Huracan Sterrato will be the brand’s final pure ICE car

    - Will rival the likes of the Porsche 911 Dakar

    The heart-wrenching end of the pure NA V10 from Sant'agata Bolognese is just around the corner, with Lamborghini confirming the scheduled arrival of the Huracan Sterrato next month. Slated to take place at Art Basel in Miami next month, the off-road friendly version of the Huracan will mark the end of the line for the last non-hybrid Lamborghini.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, the Sterrato will be based on its concept version that was revealed back in 2019. Previously released teasers of the model hint that it will ride fairly higher than all previous iterations of the Huracan, and could also come equipped with chunky body cladding, a roof rack, and an extra set of LED lights on the front bumper.

    Under the hood, the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is expected to soldier on with the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, albeit in a higher state of tune than the 630bhp output that is currently offered with the Evo. Reports suggest that AWD will be standard, and the Coupe will be the only available body style. Once launched, the Huracan Sterrato will rival the likes of the Porsche 911 Dakar, another off-road friendly sports car scheduled to debut later in December 2022. 

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Rear Three Quarter

    Earlier this year, Lamborghini completed production of the Aventador series and the iconic NA V12 engine with the final unit, an Ultimae rolling off the brand’s production line in Italy. Later this month, the house of the raging bull is slated to launch the Urus Performante in India.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    ₹ 3.22 Crore
    Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased; to be launched soon

