    Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased; to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased; to be launched soon

    - Will be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Tata Motors has teased a new model that will join its CNG line-up. This time it’s the Tiago NRG that will be made available in a CNG alternative. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the Tiago NRG CNG will be sold alongside the Tiago and Tigor CNG. 

    Tata Tiago NRG Open Boot/Trunk

    The Tiago CNG will be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine which in the CNG guise will be tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. The motor will be coupled with a manual gearbox and we don’t expect it to be offered with an AMT unit. The claimed fuel efficiency of Tata Tiago CNG is 26.49km/kg and we expect the Tiago NRG to have similar figures. 

    Except for the powertrain, the CNG avatar of the Tiago NRG will also feature crossover stylings such as black roof rails, side cladding on wheel arches, black ORVMs, and front and rear skid plates. 

    Tata Tiago NRG Dashboard

    The Tata Tiago NRG CNG will most likely cost Rs 80,000 – Rs 90,000 more than the petrol variants of the standard Tiago NRG. When launched, it will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. 

    Tata Tiago NRG Image
    Tata Tiago NRG
    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in October 2022

