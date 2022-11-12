CarWale
    Kia delivers 152 units of EV6 across the country

    Haji Chakralwale

    603 Views
    Kia delivers 152 units of EV6 across the country

    - 355 bookings were made on the launch date

    - Available in two variants starting from Rs 59.95 lakh

    Kia India entered the EV market a few months ago when it launched its fully electric vehicle, the EV6, in India. Initially, the plan was to import only 100 EV6 units in India for 2022, but due to an overwhelming response and approximately 355 bookings on the launch date itself, the South Korean brand decided to meet that target.

    Kia EV6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    According to recent reports, the company has already delivered around 152 units of EV6 across the country and plans to import more vehicles to meet demand. The EV6 is imported into India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and is currently available in two variants, GT line and GT line AWD. The price of this electric crossover starts at Rs 59.95 lakh (Avg ex-showroom). And it is available in five different colours: Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

    Kia EV6 Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 528km (WLTP cycle). Built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the crossover is available with a single or dual motor option. The RWD variant with a single motor produces 226bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the AWD variant with a dual motor produces 321bhp and 605Nm of torque.

    Kia EV6 EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The Kia EV6 can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes, thanks to ultra-fast DC charging of up to 350kW. A 50kW DC charger, on the other hand, will take about one hour and 13 minutes.

    At this price, the Kia EV6 competes with the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the BMW i4. EV6 has proven to be a huge success for the brand with strong sales figures last month, and Kia will undoubtedly increase supply to meet the demand.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
