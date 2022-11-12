CarWale
    Hyundai introduces E-GMP platform in India ahead of Ioniq5

    Pawan Mudaliar

    433 Views
    - Capable of a top speed of 185kmph

    - Charges from zero to 80% in 18 minutes

    Hyundai Motor India Limited recently announced that it will launch the Hyundai Ioniq5 under the new E-GMP platform. The E-GMP platform comprises a vehicle chassis that accommodates a battery, motor and power electric system. The battery system offers a high range, while the bi-directional charging plus allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The E-GMP features an Integrated Charging Control Unit that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as the auxiliary battery. It is also capable of underpinning vehicles with different body types and as a result of the interior packaging, the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO said, “Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s first Electric SUV, the Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the E-GMP. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile.” 

    This is the first locally assembled Hyundai car under the E-GMP platform.

