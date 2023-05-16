CarWale
    AD

    Lamborghini delivers first-ever Huracan Tecnica in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    843 Views
    Lamborghini delivers first-ever Huracan Tecnica in India

    - Gets a 5.0-litre V10 petrol engine 

    - Can achieve a top speed of 325kmph

    Lamborghini delivered the first Huracan Tecnica in India on Monday. The model delivered was finished in the Bianco Monocerus shade. Globally unveiled in April 2022, the manufacturer launched the car in India in August 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 crore (ex-showroom).

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica exterior:

    The Huracan Tecnica is the latest evolution of the brand’s V10-powered sports car and is positioned between the standard EVO and the track-oriented STO version. The Italian supercar sports a carbon-fibre bonnet, a diffuser at the rear, and a fixed rear spoiler. It also comes equipped with rear-wheel steering and carbon ceramic brakes as standard. 

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Right Side View

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica engine and specifications:

    The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica borrows the 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated engine from the STO. This motor is tuned to produce a whooping 631bhp and 565Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the power is sent to the rear wheels. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just over three seconds and can achieve a top speed of 325kmph. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “Since its debut last year, the Huracan Tecnica has generated a lot of excitement in India. We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracan family. With such positive responses from media and customers, it motivates us to work even harder and bring all global launches to the Indian market faster.”

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Image
    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
    Rs. 4.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maserati MC20 arrives in India; deliveries to begin soon

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122676 Views
    822 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S
    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 86.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Rs. 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 4.77 Crore
    DelhiRs. 4.65 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122676 Views
    822 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini delivers first-ever Huracan Tecnica in India