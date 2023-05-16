Lamborghini delivers first-ever Huracan Tecnica in India

- Gets a 5.0-litre V10 petrol engine

- Can achieve a top speed of 325kmph

Lamborghini delivered the first Huracan Tecnica in India on Monday. The model delivered was finished in the Bianco Monocerus shade. Globally unveiled in April 2022, the manufacturer launched the car in India in August 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica exterior:

The Huracan Tecnica is the latest evolution of the brand’s V10-powered sports car and is positioned between the standard EVO and the track-oriented STO version. The Italian supercar sports a carbon-fibre bonnet, a diffuser at the rear, and a fixed rear spoiler. It also comes equipped with rear-wheel steering and carbon ceramic brakes as standard.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica engine and specifications:

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica borrows the 5.2-litre V10 naturally aspirated engine from the STO. This motor is tuned to produce a whooping 631bhp and 565Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the power is sent to the rear wheels. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just over three seconds and can achieve a top speed of 325kmph.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “Since its debut last year, the Huracan Tecnica has generated a lot of excitement in India. We are delighted that Indian customers appreciate what Tecnica brings to the Huracan family. With such positive responses from media and customers, it motivates us to work even harder and bring all global launches to the Indian market faster.”