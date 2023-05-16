Maserati MC20 arrives in India; deliveries to begin soon

- Maserati MC20 prices in India start at Rs. 3.65 crore

- Bookings for the model are officially open

Back in 2021, Maserati India announced the prices of the MC20 sportscar, starting at Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom). While bookings for the model began in the same year, deliveries of the model are expected to begin later this month.

The first unit of the Maserati MC20 for the Indian market has now arrived at a local dealership in Mumbai. Finished in a shade of what seems to be Bianco Audace, the model is also offered in the convertible version internationally, called the MC20 Cielo.

The new Maserati MC20 sources power from a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325kmph.

In terms of features, the 2023 MC20 Italian sportscar comes equipped with butterfly doors, four drive modes (GT, Sport, Corsa, and Wet), a suspension lift kit, carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts all around, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument console.

Image Source