CarWale
    AD

    Maserati MC20 deliveries begin in India

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    424 Views
    Maserati MC20 deliveries begin in India

    -         Was revealed in 2020 

    -         Prices in India start at Rs. 3.65 crore 

    Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter

    Maserati MC20 has started its Indian innings with customer deliveries officially commencing in the country. The two-seater Italian supercar was first revealed in 2020 and started a new era in Maserati’s long and celebrated history. Now, it has gone for sale in India with prices starting at around Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom).  

    What is the Maserati MC20? 

    Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter

    As part of Maserati’s rebirth strategy, the MC20 spearheads its new model offensive, which will have 10 new or updated models. The ‘20’ in the car’s name marks the year 2020 in which it was revealed, and the “MC” stands for “Maserati Corse” which translates to ‘Maserati Racing’. 

    Maserati MC20 Dashboard

    It is the first proper flagship for Maserati since the original MC12. There’s also a convertible version, called the MC20 Cielo that is expected to be launched in India soon after.  

    Powertrain of the MC20: 

    Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the MC20 is a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre V6 with double overhead camshafts and goes by the name Nettuno (which translates to Neptune). It puts out around 630bhp and that allows a weight-to-power ratio of 2.33kg/bhp as the MC20 tips the scale at just 1,500kg. 

    Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter

    Maserati claims the MC20 can be dispatched to 100kmph from a standstill in less than three seconds. Meanwhile, the 730Nm of twisting force is sent to the rear wheels solely, channelled through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.  

    Competition for the MC20 

    Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maserati MC20 locks horns with other mid-engine supercars like the Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren Artura, and Ferrari F8 Tributo

    Maserati MC20 Image
    Maserati MC20
    Rs. 3.65 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Next-generation Skoda Superb spied testing ahead of debut later this year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati MC20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122773 Views
    826 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.72 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Rs. 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 86.99 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli
    Maserati Ghibli
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Maserati MC20
    Maserati MC20
    Rs. 3.65 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    Maserati Levante
    Maserati Levante
    Rs. 1.45 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122773 Views
    826 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati MC20 deliveries begin in India