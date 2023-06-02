Maserati MC20 deliveries begin in India

- Was revealed in 2020

- Prices in India start at Rs. 3.65 crore

Maserati MC20 has started its Indian innings with customer deliveries officially commencing in the country. The two-seater Italian supercar was first revealed in 2020 and started a new era in Maserati’s long and celebrated history. Now, it has gone for sale in India with prices starting at around Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom).

What is the Maserati MC20?

As part of Maserati’s rebirth strategy, the MC20 spearheads its new model offensive, which will have 10 new or updated models. The ‘20’ in the car’s name marks the year 2020 in which it was revealed, and the “MC” stands for “Maserati Corse” which translates to ‘Maserati Racing’.

It is the first proper flagship for Maserati since the original MC12. There’s also a convertible version, called the MC20 Cielo that is expected to be launched in India soon after.

Powertrain of the MC20:

Powering the MC20 is a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre V6 with double overhead camshafts and goes by the name Nettuno (which translates to Neptune). It puts out around 630bhp and that allows a weight-to-power ratio of 2.33kg/bhp as the MC20 tips the scale at just 1,500kg.

Maserati claims the MC20 can be dispatched to 100kmph from a standstill in less than three seconds. Meanwhile, the 730Nm of twisting force is sent to the rear wheels solely, channelled through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Competition for the MC20

The Maserati MC20 locks horns with other mid-engine supercars like the Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren Artura, and Ferrari F8 Tributo.