    Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts bookings to open tomorrow

    Read in
    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts bookings to open tomorrow
    • Expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks
    • Could be offered with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 

    After the success of the new Nexon facelift in the country, Tata Motors is all set to commence the bookings of its SUV twins, the Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift. The automaker will officially start the bookings of the updated SUVs in India from tomorrow, 6 October, 2023. 

    The teaser shows that the Harrier and the Safari facelifts are expected to borrow a few features from the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift. It is likely to debut with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully digital instrument cluster, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and a wireless charger. Apart from this, it might also get a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, air purifier, 360-degree surround camera, and an ADAS safety suite.   

    Engine Shot

    As per the rumours, the facelifted SUVs are likely to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine along with the existing 2.0-litre diesel mill. While the power figures for the former have not been revealed yet, the latter, on the other hand, belts out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Tata Safari facelift rear profile teased

    Tata Harrier Facelift Gallery

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
