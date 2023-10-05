CarWale
    Tata Safari facelift rear profile teased

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Safari facelift rear profile teased
    • Expected to be launched in the coming weeks
    • Gets a new exterior hue

    A couple of days ago, Tata Motors released the first teaser of its upcoming SUV, the Safari facelift, where it revealed the front look of the three-row model. Now, the automaker has teased the rear look along with its interior.

    As seen in the teaser, the facelifted Safari will get a connected LED bar running across the width of the boot connecting the two LED taillamps. Along with this, it is also expected to get dynamic turn indicators that were seen on the prototype model. Like the new Tata Nexon EV, the Safari facelift is also likely to get a welcome and a goodbye function light. 

    Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

    Moving on to the cabin, Tata Motors has completely revamped the interior of the car. The updated SUV will come equipped with a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, new fully digital instrument cluster, two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    Tata Safari Facelift Front View

    Upon its arrival, the Tata Safari facelift will rival the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and the Kia Carens. Meanwhile, Tata has also unveiled the Harrier facelift alongside the updated Safari, details of which are live on our website.

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
