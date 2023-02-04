CarWale

    Tata’s new 1.2 and 1.5 TGDi petrol engines to power cars over 4 metres long

    Jay Shah

    Tata’s new 1.2 and 1.5 TGDi petrol engines to power cars over 4 metres long

    - Expected to be offered with Tata Harrier and Tata Safari

    - Will be BS6 2 and E20 fuel compliant

    While Tata Motors showcased an array of new concepts and updated versions of its passenger vehicle range at the Auto Expo 2023, the Indian carmaker also displayed two new turbo-charged petrol engines – 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre. Now, Tata has announced that these engines will soon make it to its vehicles that are over four metre in length, hinting at the Harrier and Safari SUVs. 

    Engine Shot

    The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine will have a tuned output of 123bhp and 225Nm of torque while the potent 1.5-litre mill will be a four cylinder engine that will produce 168bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be compliant to the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and compatible with E20 fuel that are set to be met by 1 April, 2023 by all carmakers. 

    Presently, the Tata Harrier and Safari are powered by a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. We expect this powertrain to be updated for the new BS6 2 rules and be sold along side the new turbo-petrol range. 

    Engine Shot

    The Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection or TGDi engines will be a step up from the current offerings and will have an all-aluminium structure featuring modern technologies such as dual cam phasing, variable oil pump, and integrated exhaust manifold. Click here for more technical information on Tata’s new TGDi petrol engines.

