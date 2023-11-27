BREAKING! Kia Seltos feature list revised; gets a price cut

UPDATE: Kia India has shared an update that all the variants from HTX and above (excluding the X-Line) no longer get one-touch up/down functions for all power windows. The removal of this feature has resulted in the price cut mentioned below.

With this update, only the X-Line variant of the Seltos gets one-touch up/down function for the power windows, while all other variants get it only for the driver seat.

Seltos prices in India revised for select variants

The model is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh

Kia India has revised the prices for select variants of the Seltos mid-size SUV with immediate effect. The model, for the first time, has witnessed a downward price revision of Rs. 2,000. Let us take a closer look at the details.

Select variants of the Seltos, including the 1.5 petrol MT HTX, 1.5 turbo-petrol iMT HTX+, 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT GTX+(S), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT GTX+, 1.5-litre diesel iMT HTX+, and the 1.5-litre diesel AT GTX+(S), have witnessed a uniform price drop of Rs. 2,000. The prices of all other variants remain unchanged.

The Kia Seltos is available with three powertrain options, namely a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Customers can choose from 11 colours and seven variants. The model is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol MT HTE variant, going all the way up to Rs. 20.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end 1.5-litre diesel AT X-Line variant.