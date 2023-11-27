BREAKING! Kia Seltos feature list revised; gets a price cut

UPDATE: Kia India has shared an update that all the variants from HTX and above (excluding the X-Line) no longer get one-touch up/down functions for all power windows. The removal of this feature has resulted in the price cut mentioned below.
With this update, only the X-Line variant of the Seltos gets one-touch up/down function for the power windows, while all other variants get it only for the driver seat.
- Seltos prices in India revised for select variants
- The model is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh
Kia India has revised the prices for select variants of the Seltos mid-size SUV with immediate effect. The model, for the first time, has witnessed a downward price revision of Rs. 2,000. Let us take a closer look at the details.
Select variants of the Seltos, including the 1.5 petrol MT HTX, 1.5 turbo-petrol iMT HTX+, 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT GTX+(S), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT GTX+, 1.5-litre diesel iMT HTX+, and the 1.5-litre diesel AT GTX+(S), have witnessed a uniform price drop of Rs. 2,000. The prices of all other variants remain unchanged.
The Kia Seltos is available with three powertrain options, namely a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Customers can choose from 11 colours and seven variants. The model is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol MT HTE variant, going all the way up to Rs. 20.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end 1.5-litre diesel AT X-Line variant.