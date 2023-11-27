Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition — Top 3 highlights

- Slavia can now be had in black exterior

- Available for a limited time

Skoda India has launched Elegance Editions of the Slavia and Kushaq with prices starting from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the Kushaq, the Slavia Elegance Edition is based on the top-spec Style trim. Here are the top three enhancements on this special edition of the sedan.

1. Exclusive Deep Black shade

All thanks to this new Elegance Edition, the Skoda Slavia can now be had with black exterior. This is a new paint option that wasn't available in the colour palette for the sedan.

2. Chrome embellishments

The other exterior enhancements that add a little bling include chrome accents like the radiator grille surround and embellishments on the trunk and the sides. Then, there's a chrome scuff plate inside with a 'Slavia' inscription. Besides, the sedan also comes equipped with aluminium pedals.

3. Elegance badging

This Slavia Elegance Edition comes with an exclusive badging on the B-pillar. Besides this, the 'Elegance' branding can be seen on the steering wheel and on additional accessories like cushions and neck rests.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition

The Elegance Editions of the Slavia and the Kushaq are exclusively offered with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. One can configure this with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.