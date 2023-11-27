Is this the new electric Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

Gets a claimed range of up to 230km

Will be the brand’s second born-electric vehicle

The Japan automaker Suzuki showcased the concept version of the eWX at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show alongside the new Swift, details of which are already live on our website. The eWX, however, looks like an electric version of the Wagon R and will make its India debut after its global launch.

Upfront, the eWX gets a flat closed grille with C-shaped LED headlamps and a large windshield. Moving on to the side, the boxy silhouette of the vehicle may not be aerodynamic in nature, but it definitely turns everybody’s head. Inside, it gets a floating infotainment screen with a small centre console, two-spoke steering wheel, and colourful seat upholstery.

In terms of dimension, the eWX measures 3,395mm in length, 1,475mm in width, and 1,620mm in height. While the manufacturer has not shared all the technical specifications, it has claimed that the eWX will get a driving range of up to 230km on a full charge.

In other news, the automaker is gearing up to debut its first born-electric vehicle, the eVX, in the country by late 2024. Recently, the prototype of this electric vehicle was also spied at an EV charging station. Moreover, the brand has stated that the eVX will be manufactured in India and exported to other countries.