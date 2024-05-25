Mahindra XUV 3XO deliveries to begin tomorrow

Prices start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, a facelifted version of the XUV300 last month. The updated Tata Nexon rival is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh across nine variants. After the price announcement, the automaker commenced the bookings of the SUV and recorded over 50,000 bookings within one hour, making a new record. Now, the deliveries of the XUV 3XO are slated to begin tomorrow across India.

Customers can book the XUV 3XO in nine trims, namely, M1, M2, M2 Pro, M3, M3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Starting tomorrow, customers who already placed an order for the model will start receiving their SUVs.

In terms of colour options, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is being made available in 16 exterior colours including eight monotone and eight dual-tone hues. The primary colours are Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Everest White, Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Dune Beige, and Tango Red.

Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is equipped with two turbo-petrol and a diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre petrol motors are offered in two turbo guises with a power output of 109bhp/200Nm and 129bhp/230Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine is capable of churning out 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and an automatic torque converter unit.