    Renault Kiger, Triber, and Kwid Limited Edition models launched

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    9,550 Views
    Renault Kiger, Triber, and Kwid Limited Edition models launched

    - Based on the RXZ variant

    - Offered with a dual-tone paint scheme

    In a bid to entice new car buyers this festive season, Renault India has launched Limited Edition models of Kiger, Triber, and Kwid. Based on the RXZ variant, the bookings for these special editions will commence on 2 September. The upgrades on these versions are limited only to cosmetic enhancements that include a dual-tone colour and red highlights. Let us now look at all the models individually. 

    Renault Kiger 

    Painted in a white exterior shade with a contrasting black roof, the Renault Kiger Limited Edition offers Silverstone wheels and red brake calipers. Additionally, the red accents have also been sprinkled on the front grille, headlamp units, and doors. Notably, the limited edition is available only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill.

    Renault Kwid

    Based on the Climber edition, the Renault Kwid Limited Edition gets the same dual-tone paint as the Kiger. Adding further jazz are the red inserts on the fore and aft skid plates and roof rails, and the red ‘Climber’ embellishment on the C-pillar. Further, the gloss black inserts on wheel covers and ORVMs go well with the contrasting roof. 

    Renault Triber

    The Triber MPV is being offered in the same white and black colour. While the red accents on the grille and fog lamp housing do look stylish, the wheel covers and exterior door handles finished in gloss black enhance its visual appeal. 

