2022 Audi A8L 55 TFSI facelift launched — All you need to know

The 2022 Audi A8 facelift broke covers in late October last year, bringing in subtle changes to its design and an upgraded infotainment system, along with additional cutting-edge technology inside and out. And after almost a year of its world premiere, the German luxury automaker has launched the A8L 55 TFSI in India. It is available in two trims — Celebration Edition and Technology, with a sticker price of Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Let us dive deeper to know more about this Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series rival.

The design

To start with, the ‘L’ in the name A8L is short for the long wheelbase. Thus, it measures 5,320mm in length, 1,945mm in width, and 1,488mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,128mm. The A8L is not only a long car but also an elegant automobile.

With this mid-life update, the A8L gets a redesigned front in the form of a fresh, wide, single-frame grille with a new pattern, newer front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and digital matrix LED headlamps.

Its advanced headlight system uses a digital micromirror device technology. That is, each headlight comprises about 1.3 million micromirrors. Thus, the pair of headlamps can emit a light carpet on the road, brightly illuminating the driver’s lane. They also project an ‘orientation light’ to help you stay in the lane at road construction sites. In fact, the headlamps can also project coming or leaving home light animations on the ground or a wall when you get in or out.

Likewise, the A8L also features customisable digital OLED rear lights. These lights have a proximity indication feature linked to the car’s assistance systems. Hence, the OLED lights turn on automatically when the system detects any vehicle approaching a standing A8L from behind and within two metres of its radius. Not to mention, the taillights feature the coming/leaving home function too.

Interior

The opulent interior is draped in a high-grade Valcona leather upholstery available in four tones, including Mother of Pearl Beige, Sard Brown, Black, and the newly added Cognac Brown. Furthermore, the dashboard houses the same three screens as the previous model: a 12.3-inch driver display known as Audi Virtual Cockpit, a 10.1-inch central information hub, and another 8.6-inch touchscreen. However, Audi has updated its MMI system to make the infotainment more intuitive.

The firm further offers a Rear Seat Executive Package consisting of first-class-style individual seats in the rear. The seats get reclining, massage, and ventilation functions. Then, there is a foot massager with two massage programmes and four intensity levels, two 10.1-inch full high-definition screens, and a rear-seat remote. Besides this, the front and rear seats feature eight different massage programmes and three intensity levels.

Features

The A8L is brimmed with high-tech features and safety equipment. It boasts a head-up display, four-zone temperature control with air ioniser and aromatisation, 30-colour ambient lighting, a Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system with a 23-speaker, 1,920-watt, and 23-channel BeoCore amplifier, Matrix LED cabin reading lights, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, comfort key with gesture-controlled boot opening, a 12-litre electric cool box, USB Type-C ports, and soft-door close.

Along with adaptive air suspension, it gets a predictive active suspension which adjusts the suspension setting with front camera inputs. This system can reduce pitch and active roll, raise the car on entry and exit by up to 50mm, and reduce lateral forces with its curve tilting function. Besides this, the A8L features Audi Pre-Sense Basic, eight airbags, and Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera setup.

Engine and transmission

Powering the Audi A8L is a 3.0-litre, V6, twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it also gets an integrated 48-volt mild hybrid assistance and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.