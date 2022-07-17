CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Audi A8L 55 TFSI facelift launched — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    325 Views
    2022 Audi A8L 55 TFSI facelift launched — All you need to know

    The 2022 Audi A8 facelift broke covers in late October last year, bringing in subtle changes to its design and an upgraded infotainment system, along with additional cutting-edge technology inside and out. And after almost a year of its world premiere, the German luxury automaker has launched the A8L 55 TFSI in India. It is available in two trims — Celebration Edition and Technology, with a sticker price of Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Let us dive deeper to know more about this Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series rival.

    The design

    To start with, the ‘L’ in the name A8L is short for the long wheelbase. Thus, it measures 5,320mm in length, 1,945mm in width, and 1,488mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,128mm. The A8L is not only a long car but also an elegant automobile.

    Audi A8 L Right Front Three Quarter

    With this mid-life update, the A8L gets a redesigned front in the form of a fresh, wide, single-frame grille with a new pattern, newer front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and digital matrix LED headlamps. 

    Audi A8 L Headlight

    Its advanced headlight system uses a digital micromirror device technology. That is, each headlight comprises about 1.3 million micromirrors. Thus, the pair of headlamps can emit a light carpet on the road, brightly illuminating the driver’s lane. They also project an ‘orientation light’ to help you stay in the lane at road construction sites. In fact, the headlamps can also project coming or leaving home light animations on the ground or a wall when you get in or out.

    Audi A8 L Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Likewise, the A8L also features customisable digital OLED rear lights. These lights have a proximity indication feature linked to the car’s assistance systems. Hence, the OLED lights turn on automatically when the system detects any vehicle approaching a standing A8L from behind and within two metres of its radius. Not to mention, the taillights feature the coming/leaving home function too.

    Audi A8 L Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    The opulent interior is draped in a high-grade Valcona leather upholstery available in four tones, including Mother of Pearl Beige, Sard Brown, Black, and the newly added Cognac Brown. Furthermore, the dashboard houses the same three screens as the previous model: a 12.3-inch driver display known as Audi Virtual Cockpit, a 10.1-inch central information hub, and another 8.6-inch touchscreen. However, Audi has updated its MMI system to make the infotainment more intuitive.

    Audi A8 L Dashboard

    The firm further offers a Rear Seat Executive Package consisting of first-class-style individual seats in the rear. The seats get reclining, massage, and ventilation functions. Then, there is a foot massager with two massage programmes and four intensity levels, two 10.1-inch full high-definition screens, and a rear-seat remote. Besides this, the front and rear seats feature eight different massage programmes and three intensity levels.

    Audi A8 L Rear Seats

    Features

    The A8L is brimmed with high-tech features and safety equipment. It boasts a head-up display, four-zone temperature control with air ioniser and aromatisation, 30-colour ambient lighting, a Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system with a 23-speaker, 1,920-watt, and 23-channel BeoCore amplifier, Matrix LED cabin reading lights, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, comfort key with gesture-controlled boot opening, a 12-litre electric cool box, USB Type-C ports, and soft-door close.

    Audi A8 L Rear Seats

    Along with adaptive air suspension, it gets a predictive active suspension which adjusts the suspension setting with front camera inputs. This system can reduce pitch and active roll, raise the car on entry and exit by up to 50mm, and reduce lateral forces with its curve tilting function. Besides this, the A8L features Audi Pre-Sense Basic, eight airbags, and Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera setup.

    Audi A8 L Engine Shot

    Engine and transmission

    Powering the Audi A8L is a 3.0-litre, V6, twin-turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine generates 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. Meanwhile, it also gets an integrated 48-volt mild hybrid assistance and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

    Audi A8 L Rear View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Over 1.43 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of July 2022
     Next 
    2023 Porsche Macan EV spotted again

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi A8 L Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi A8 L Right Front Three Quarter
    • Audi A8 L Right Front Three Quarter
    • Audi A8 L Right Side View
    • Audi A8 L Left Rear Three Quarter
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2939 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi A8 L

    Audi A8 L

    ₹ 1.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJUL
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi A8 L Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.53 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.62 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.49 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.53 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.59 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.41 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.55 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.49 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.43 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2939 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Audi A8L 55 TFSI facelift launched — All you need to know