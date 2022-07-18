CarWale
    2022 Audi A8 L: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    182 Views
    Audi’s latest flagship sedan has been launched. Now, this isn’t a full model change, but is indeed a facelift. But even then Audi has made a barrage of changes to the exteriors and interiors and added quite a bit of tech to its top-of-the-range limo. What are those changes? Let’s take a closer look.

    Audi A8 L Right Rear Three Quarter

    Let’s take a look at the dimensions first. Now the Audi A8 L is as big as it gets. It is 5190mm long, 1950mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3000mm. Now, these are proper limousine dimensions.

    Audi A8 L Grille

    The front gets a wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and extensive chrome detailing. 

    Audi A8 L Headlight

    The most important bit however are the digital matrix LED headlights that help illuminate your own lane brightly and with the highest precision. 

    Audi A8 L Right Rear Three Quarter

    The A8 L also gets 19-inch turbine design alloy wheels. For easy ingress and egress, the elevated entry function raises the car by 50mm. 

    Audi A8 L Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The rear gets OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures and proximity lighting that light up the moment a car or a person comes within 3 meters. 

    Audi A8 L Dashboard

    The interiors, as expected, are the epitome of luxury and elegance with plenty of leather, piano black finish, and real wood inlays. You also get all the information you need, courtesy of the head-up display and Audi virtual cockpit.

    Audi A8 L Second Row Seats

    At the rear, you get an option of a two-seater or three. The rear seat executive package includes a rear seat recliner, massage and ventilation, heated foot massager, and 10.1-inch entertainment screens which are connected to a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system.

    Audi A8 L Engine Shot

    Powering the A8 L is a sole 3-litre TFSI petrol, mild-hybrid engine that makes 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with Quattro all-wheel drive which according to Audi gives the A8 L the capacity to hit 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

    Audi A8 L Right Front Three Quarter

    On the ride and handling front, the A8 L gets adaptive air suspension as standard. However, you also get predictive active suspension as an option which detects road undulations in advance using the front camera and predictively adjusts the suspension for even better comfort. To make its large dimensions more manageable in the tight confines of the city, the A8 L also gets optional 4-wheel steering that gives it the turning circle of an A4.

    Audi A8 L Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Audi A8 L has been launched in two trims, the Celebration Edition which is priced at Rs. 1.29 Crore, and the Technology variant, priced at 1.57 Crore.

