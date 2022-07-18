2022 Audi A8 L: Now in Pictures

Audi’s latest flagship sedan has been launched. Now, this isn’t a full model change, but is indeed a facelift. But even then Audi has made a barrage of changes to the exteriors and interiors and added quite a bit of tech to its top-of-the-range limo. What are those changes? Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s take a look at the dimensions first. Now the Audi A8 L is as big as it gets. It is 5190mm long, 1950mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 3000mm. Now, these are proper limousine dimensions.

The front gets a wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, and extensive chrome detailing.

The most important bit however are the digital matrix LED headlights that help illuminate your own lane brightly and with the highest precision.

The A8 L also gets 19-inch turbine design alloy wheels. For easy ingress and egress, the elevated entry function raises the car by 50mm.

The rear gets OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures and proximity lighting that light up the moment a car or a person comes within 3 meters.

The interiors, as expected, are the epitome of luxury and elegance with plenty of leather, piano black finish, and real wood inlays. You also get all the information you need, courtesy of the head-up display and Audi virtual cockpit.

At the rear, you get an option of a two-seater or three. The rear seat executive package includes a rear seat recliner, massage and ventilation, heated foot massager, and 10.1-inch entertainment screens which are connected to a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system.

Powering the A8 L is a sole 3-litre TFSI petrol, mild-hybrid engine that makes 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with Quattro all-wheel drive which according to Audi gives the A8 L the capacity to hit 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

On the ride and handling front, the A8 L gets adaptive air suspension as standard. However, you also get predictive active suspension as an option which detects road undulations in advance using the front camera and predictively adjusts the suspension for even better comfort. To make its large dimensions more manageable in the tight confines of the city, the A8 L also gets optional 4-wheel steering that gives it the turning circle of an A4.

The Audi A8 L has been launched in two trims, the Celebration Edition which is priced at Rs. 1.29 Crore, and the Technology variant, priced at 1.57 Crore.