New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: All you need to know

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new S-Presso at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model gets new mechanical and feature upgrades. The vehicle is available in four variant options: Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The AGS (also known as AMT) option is limited to VXi and VXI+ variants.

Read below to learn more about the new features in the updated Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by the next generation K-Series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with idle Start-Stop technology which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AGS options. The company claims that the AGS version delivers 17 per cent higher fuel efficiency, while the manual transmission version returns 14 per cent higher fuel efficiency. The claimed variant-wise mileage figures are as follows –

Std/LXi MT – 24.12 kmpl

VXi/VXi+ MT – 24.76 kmpl

VXi(O)/VXi+(O) AGS – 25.30kmpl

Features

In terms of features, the top-spec VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variant gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, while the AGS variants now get ESP with hill hold assist. Further, the standard safety list in the S-Presso includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with a reminder, high-speed alert system, and reverse parking sensors. Moreover, the vehicle now also offers a new cabin air filter.

As for convenience, features like the seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and steering-mounted audio and voice controls are limited to the top-spec VXI+ variant.

Exterior

The updated model has retained the SUV-inspired fascia styling with twin chamber headlights. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 3,565mm, a width of 1,520mm, and a height of 1,553mm (Std/LXi) and 1,567mm (VXi/VXi+). The signature C-shaped tail lamps and side body cladding is standard across all variants, while full wheel covers are limited to VXi and VXi+ variants.