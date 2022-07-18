CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    216 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: All you need to know

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new S-Presso at a starting price of Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated model gets new mechanical and feature upgrades. The vehicle is available in four variant options: Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The AGS (also known as AMT) option is limited to VXi and VXI+ variants. 

    Read below to learn more about the new features in the updated Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. 

    Engine 

    The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by the next generation K-Series 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with idle Start-Stop technology which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AGS options. The company claims that the AGS version delivers 17 per cent higher fuel efficiency, while the manual transmission version returns 14 per cent higher fuel efficiency. The claimed variant-wise mileage figures are as follows –

    Std/LXi MT – 24.12 kmpl 

    VXi/VXi+ MT – 24.76 kmpl

    VXi(O)/VXi+(O) AGS – 25.30kmpl

    Features

    In terms of features, the top-spec VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variant gets electrically adjustable ORVMs, while the AGS variants now get ESP with hill hold assist. Further, the standard safety list in the S-Presso includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with a reminder, high-speed alert system, and reverse parking sensors. Moreover, the vehicle now also offers a new cabin air filter.

    As for convenience, features like the seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and steering-mounted audio and voice controls are limited to the top-spec VXI+ variant. 

    Exterior

    The updated model has retained the SUV-inspired fascia styling with twin chamber headlights. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 3,565mm, a width of 1,520mm, and a height of 1,553mm (Std/LXi) and 1,567mm (VXi/VXi+). The signature C-shaped tail lamps and side body cladding is standard across all variants, while full wheel covers are limited to VXi and VXi+ variants.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Audi A8 L: Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki’s AllGrip technology: Explained in detail

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5040 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.11 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.74 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.98 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.74 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5040 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: All you need to know