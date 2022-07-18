New Hyundai Creta facelift makes its debut in South Africa

- Offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Expected to be launched in India by the end of 2022

While Hyundai has introduced the all-new Tucson for the Indian market, the carmaker has also concurrently revealed the Creta facelift for the South African market. While we expect the new Creta to make it to the country soon, here’s what all to expect from the Korean carmaker’s refreshed mid-size SUV.

In terms of styling, the new Creta sports the now familiar ‘parametric-jewel’ pattern for the front grille that also integrates the LED DRLs. The headlamp clusters are still bumper-mounted and the massive silver insert around the grille gives a contrasting effect. The rear looks sharper with tweaked tail lamps and the stop lamp is now roof-mounted.

While the overall layout of the dashboard has been retained, the feature list has grown with new additions like a rear parking camera, cruise control, a wireless smartphone charger, and electricallyadjustable and foldable ORVMs. However, when launched in India, we expect the new Creta to be loaded with more features like a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, an electric parking brake, and ventilated front seats.

Since the Hyundai Creta is an import from Indonesia, the SUV is available only with a single naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This is a 1.5-litre gasoline motor that is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

Last week, Hyundai India has unveiled the new-generation Tucson in the country. The bookings for the SUV are underway and the flagship SUV will be launched next month on 4 August. The Tucson will be available in two variants with petrol and diesel powertrain options.