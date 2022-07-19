New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be unveiled tomorrow

- The 2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will rival the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos

- The model will be offered with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems

Maruti Suzuki is all set to unveil the new Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in the country tomorrow. Upon launch, the model will rival the MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be 1.5-litre petrol engines with mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid systems. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual unit and an automatic unit. Also on offer will be the brand's AllGrip system.

In terms of design, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a split headlamp design, a new grille with a single slat and chrome inserts, body-coloured ORVMs, a black roof, new dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lights, as well as Grand Vitara lettering and a two-piece LED light bar on the boot lid.

Inside, the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The latter will be a first in Maruti's line-up.