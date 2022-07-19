Citroen C3 to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Citroen C3 is powered by 1.0-litre NA and turbo-petrol motors

- The model will be offered in two variants across 10 colours

French carmaker Citroen will announce the prices of the C3 hatchback in India tomorrow. The brand unveiled the India-spec version earlier this year.

Exterior highlights of the new Citroen C3 include a split headlamp design, the signature dual-slat chrome grille, fog lights, silver skid plates, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, squared tail lights, and a rear-bumper mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the 2022 Citroen C3 will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, height-adjustable driver seat, remote keyless entry, four speakers, steering-mounted controls, and tilt-adjustable steering.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Citroen C3 will include a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual unit. The former produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter will be tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. Once launched, the new C3 from Citroen will rival the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Swift.