    Mini Cooper SE Convertible previewed in production-ready guise

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    608 Views
    - One-off model shown at a special event in the US

    - 184bhp of power, 0-100kmph in 7.7 seconds

    MINI Cooper SE Right Side View

    When Mini introduced the all-electric Cooper SE, a drop-top version of the same was certain to arrive. Now, at a special event held in US, the British carmaker has showcased the Cooper SE Convertible to the assembled enthusiast celebrating the American summer. 

    MINI Cooper SE Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of appearance, it isn’t any different from any convertible version you’d expect from a Cooper S. And Mini claims that the soft folding top doesn’t reduce the available boot space of 160 litres. Using the same drive component as the standard Cooper S, the Convertible makes 184bhp and has a 0-100kmph time of 7.7 seconds. Under the WLTP cycle, the claimed range is 230 kilometres. The electric folding soft-tops can be opened and closed within 18 seconds at speeds up to 30kmph. And there are three settings for the soft-top as well – open, closed or as a sunroof.

    MINI Cooper SE Dashboard

    No other specification of the Mini Cooper SE Convertible is available at the moment. We expect production to commence either late this year or sometime in 2023. We expect the electric Mini Cooper Convertible to reach India as soon as it goes on sale globally.

    MINI Cooper SE Left Side View
