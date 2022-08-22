Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 accessory packs detailed

Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 last week at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With four variants and six colours to choose from, the Alto K10 can further be jazzed up with several exterior and interior accessories. The carmaker also offers two preset accessory packs – Glinto and Impacto which offer a mix of exterior and interior embellishments. Let us know more about it.

Starting with the Impacto package, it includes vibrant colourful add-ons which can be had in either orange or silver accents. These include front and rear skid plates (orange or silver), wheel arch cladding, front and rear bumper garnish, door visors, roof spoiler, bumper-mounted DRLs, and ORVM covers. Inside, the contrasting treatment continues with Paprika Orange insert on door pads and seat covers. The following are the variant-wise prices for the Impacto Package.

Orange V/V+ variants – Rs 26,490

Orange L variant – Rs 31,990

Silver V/V+ variants – Rs 26,990

Silver L variant – Rs 32,990

For those who like to glam up their cars with a dash of chrome embellishments, there’s the Glinto package on offer. It offers chrome elements on the front grille, around the head and tail lamps, fore and aft bumpers, window frame, body side moulding, and door visors with chrome garnish. The cabin is equipped with boot mats, a steering wheel cover, and seat covers with silver lines and a quilted pattern. The variant-wise prices of the Glinto pack are listed below.

Glinto Package V/V+ – Rs 25,590

Glinto Package (L) – Rs 30,990