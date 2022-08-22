Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Now in pictures

Mahindra recently announced the prices for the Scorpio Classic in India. The vehicle is available in two variant options – S and S11. The new Scorpio Classic is essentially an updated version of the standard Scorpio. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

The SUV features a redesigned grille with vertical chrome slats. Further, as part of the fresh update, the vehicle gets ‘twin peaks’ brand logo in the centre.

The new model gets reprofiled horizontal LED DRLs. Additionally, it gets smaller fog lamp housing and a prominent silver skid plate.

To regenerate interest among potential customers, the vehicle features ‘Scorpio’ badging on the front door and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels in dual tone silver and black finish.

As for the rear, it gets vertical reflectors above the D-shaped taillights. The vehicle also gets a Scorpio Classic badge on the tailgate.

The ‘S11’ variant offers armrests on the front seats and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The nine-seat option is limited to the ‘S’ variant.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.