    Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    289 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Now in pictures

    Mahindra recently announced the prices for the Scorpio Classic in India. The vehicle is available in two variant options – S and S11. The new Scorpio Classic is essentially an updated version of the standard Scorpio. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Front View

    The SUV features a redesigned grille with vertical chrome slats. Further, as part of the fresh update, the vehicle gets ‘twin peaks’ brand logo in the centre. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Front Fog Lamp

    The new model gets reprofiled horizontal LED DRLs. Additionally, it gets smaller fog lamp housing and a prominent silver skid plate. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Right Side View

    To regenerate interest among potential customers, the vehicle features ‘Scorpio’ badging on the front door and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels in dual tone silver and black finish. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Rear View

    As for the rear, it gets vertical reflectors above the D-shaped taillights. The vehicle also gets a Scorpio Classic badge on the tailgate. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Dashboard

    The ‘S11’ variant offers armrests on the front seats and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Rear Seats

    The nine-seat option is limited to the ‘S’ variant.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Mechanically, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Image
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
