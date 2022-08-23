CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The EQS will be the brand's flagship EV sedan in the country

    - Second electric offering from Mercedes after the EQC

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQS flagship EV sedan in the country tomorrow. The model, which was listed on the official website earlier this year, has already begun arriving at local dealerships ahead of its price announcement.

    The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ will be propelled by a will be a 107.8kWh battery pack which produces 649bhp and 950Nm of torque. The model will be capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The model is claimed to return a range of up to 570kms on a single charge.

    The new Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG is essentially the electric version of the S-Class. The AMG variant is set to arrive via the CBU route, while the 580 and 450+ variants are expected to be CKD units, with a launch likely to take place around the festive season.

