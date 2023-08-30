Hyundai Venue Knight Edition arrives at dealership

- Available with S (O) and SX (O) variants

- Special edition prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

Hyundai India launched the Venue Knight Edition in the country on 18 August, 2023. The special edition of Venue is available in S (O) and SX (O) variants at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the Knight Edition of Venue has started reaching dealerships across India.

Exterior highlight of Venue Knight Edition

In terms of exterior styling, the Knight Edition gets a black front grille with a blacked-out Hyundai logo, black themed roof rails with brass inserts, blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a ‘Knight’ edition badge on the tailgate.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior changes

On the inside, the changes over the standard trim include a black interior theme with brass inserts in various places, a dual dash camera, 3D floor mats, metal pedals, and black seat upholstery with brass accents.

Colour options of Venue Knight Edition

As seen in the picture, the Venue Knight Edition is finished in Atlas White colour. Meanwhile, it can also be had with Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with Abyss Black roof exterior colour options.

Powertrain and Specifications

Mechanically, the Knight Edition of Venue is offered with two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the latter is only available with the SX (O) variant, the former is equipped in both S (O) and SX (O) trims. The more powerful turbo-petrol motor is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

