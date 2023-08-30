CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition arrives at dealership

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    891 Views
    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition arrives at dealership

    - Available with S (O) and SX (O) variants

    - Special edition prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

    Hyundai India launched the Venue Knight Edition in the country on 18 August, 2023. The special edition of Venue is available in S (O) and SX (O) variants at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, post its launch, the Knight Edition of Venue has started reaching dealerships across India.

    Exterior highlight of Venue Knight Edition

    Hyundai Venue Grille

    In terms of exterior styling, the Knight Edition gets a black front grille with a blacked-out Hyundai logo, black themed roof rails with brass inserts, blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and a ‘Knight’ edition badge on the tailgate.

    Hyundai Venue Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai Venue Knight Edition interior changes

    Hyundai Venue Infotainment System

    On the inside, the changes over the standard trim include a black interior theme with brass inserts in various places, a dual dash camera, 3D floor mats, metal pedals, and black seat upholstery with brass accents.

    Hyundai Venue 360-Degree Camera Control

    Colour options of Venue Knight Edition

    Hyundai Venue Left Side View

    As seen in the picture, the Venue Knight Edition is finished in Atlas White colour. Meanwhile, it can also be had with Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with Abyss Black roof exterior colour options.

    Powertrain and Specifications

    Hyundai Venue Rear Logo

    Mechanically, the Knight Edition of Venue is offered with two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the latter is only available with the SX (O) variant, the former is equipped in both S (O) and SX (O) trims. The more powerful turbo-petrol motor is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Image source

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQC will move to dedicated EV platform

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8216 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7542 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th AUG
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Rs. 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.36 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.85 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.35 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.63 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.04 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8216 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7542 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue Knight Edition arrives at dealership