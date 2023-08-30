CarWale
    Honda Elevate VX variant reaches dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Elevate VX variant reaches dealerships

    - Elevate prices in India to be revealed on 4 September

    - Bookings open for Rs. 21,000

    New Elevate launch date and booking details

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Honda Cars India unveiled the Elevate mid-size SUV for the Indian market earlier this year and will announce the prices on 4 September. Bookings of this Creta and Grand Vitara rival are currently underway for Rs. 21,000.

    Honda Elevate VX variant design and features

    The 2023 Elevate has commenced arriving at local dealers across the country, and the latest images reveal the VX AT variant of the model at a yard. Exterior highlights include sweptback headlamps, new grille, LED DRLs, fog lights, faux skid plates, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Further, it gets wraparound LED taillights, integrated spoiler, rear wiper and washer, dual-tone rear bumper, and a reflector between the taillights.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    Inside, the VX AT variant of the Elevate comes equipped with an eight-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, dual-tone theme, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger, and an automatic climate control system.

    2023 Elevate mid-size SUV engine and specifications

    Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the new Honda Elevate will be a 1.5-litre, iVTEC petrol engine with an output rated at 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. There will be no hybrid version on offer, but instead, Honda will introduce an EV based on the Elevate by 2026. We have driven the Elevate and our review is live on the website.

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
