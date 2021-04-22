Maserati Levante Hybrid - Now in Pictures

Maserati took the wraps off the Ghibli hybrid recently. And, the carmaker didn't just consider it to be a milestone, but in fact, a stepping stone to electrification as it has now brought in the Levante Hybrid as well. It's the brand's first electrified SUV pitted to be quicker than a diesel car, more sustainable than petrol or diesel, and unique in its specific characteristics. Here's its picture gallery.

As you’d know, blue colour is often used in electric/hybrid cars. And to add a touch of individuality, the Levante also uses a blue shade in some of its exterior and design elements like the Ghibli Hybrid.

Its three iconic side air ducts, the brake callipers, and even the C-pillar logo get this blue shade amongst some of the elements on the outside.

A USP and an exterior highlight is its new Azzurro Astro metallic tri-coat colour seen here in pictures. It has been made available as a part of the brand’s customisation program - Maserati Fuoriserie.

Other SUV design traits are quite eminent along with revised headlights from the updated model. The vehicle also rides on 21-inch wheels and uses a striking pattern for the same.

Step inside, and you'll notice the blue colour is featured inside the cabin as well. This shade has been used specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats of the SUV.

Apart from the many distinctive features inside, some of the noteworthy equipment includes an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen display and, even a new 7.0-inch instrument cluster.

It's indeed a connected car as it’s got SmartPhone/SmartWatch integration via Maserati's Connect App. Some features include service due notifications, even with Google Assist or Amazon Alexa.

Coupled with a 48-volt hybrid system, its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churns out a maximum power output of 325bhp at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of torque at just 2,250rpm.

This mild-hybrid set-up along with an all-wheel-drive system helps the SUV sprint from 0-100kmph in six seconds, and have a top speed of over 240kmph.

The new Maserati Levante Hybrid joins the brand's latest offerings in its portfolio that include the Ghibli, Levante, Trofeo Collection, and the Quattroporte in its petrol range of cars.