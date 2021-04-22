CarWale
    Maserati Levante Hybrid - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Maserati took the wraps off the Ghibli hybrid recently. And, the carmaker didn't just consider it to be a milestone, but in fact, a stepping stone to electrification as it has now brought in the Levante Hybrid as well. It's the brand's first electrified SUV pitted to be quicker than a diesel car, more sustainable than petrol or diesel, and unique in its specific characteristics. Here's its picture gallery.

    Maserati Levante Wheel

    As you’d know, blue colour is often used in electric/hybrid cars. And to add a touch of individuality, the Levante also uses a blue shade in some of its exterior and design elements like the Ghibli Hybrid.

    Maserati Levante Front Fender

    Its three iconic side air ducts, the brake callipers, and even the C-pillar logo get this blue shade amongst some of the elements on the outside.

    Maserati Levante Left Side View

    A USP and an exterior highlight is its new Azzurro Astro metallic tri-coat colour seen here in pictures. It has been made available as a part of the brand’s customisation program - Maserati Fuoriserie.

    Maserati Levante Left Side View

    Other SUV design traits are quite eminent along with revised headlights from the updated model. The vehicle also rides on 21-inch wheels and uses a striking pattern for the same.

    Maserati Levante Right Front Three Quarter

    Step inside, and you'll notice the blue colour is featured inside the cabin as well. This shade has been used specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats of the SUV.

    Maserati Levante Dashboard

    Apart from the many distinctive features inside, some of the noteworthy equipment includes an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen display and, even a new 7.0-inch instrument cluster.

    Maserati Levante Front Row Seats

    It's indeed a connected car as it’s got SmartPhone/SmartWatch integration via Maserati's Connect App. Some features include service due notifications, even with Google Assist or Amazon Alexa.

    Maserati Levante Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Coupled with a 48-volt hybrid system, its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churns out a maximum power output of 325bhp at 5,750rpm and 450Nm of torque at just 2,250rpm.

    Maserati Levante Right Side View

    This mild-hybrid set-up along with an all-wheel-drive system helps the SUV sprint from 0-100kmph in six seconds, and have a top speed of over 240kmph.

    Maserati Levante Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Maserati Levante Hybrid joins the brand's latest offerings in its portfolio that include the Ghibli, Levante, Trofeo Collection, and the Quattroporte in its petrol range of cars.

    Maserati Levante Left Rear Three Quarter
    Maserati Levante Image
    Maserati Levante
    ₹ 1.50 Crore onwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    • Maserati
    • Maserati Levante
    • Levante
    • Maserati Levante Hybrid
    Maserati Levante goes hybrid at Auto Shanghai

