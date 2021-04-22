CarWale
    Skoda Rapid Onyx and Monte Carlo variants receive exterior and interior embellishments

    Jay Shah

    - Both variants get cosmetic add-ons

    - Available with both manual and automatic gearbox 

    Skoda has discreetly updated the Onyx and Monte Carlo variants of the Rapid sedan. Presently it is offered in six variants to choose from – Rider, Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo.

    The Onyx trim, originally, was equipped with a butterfly-shaped front grille with chrome border, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and gloss black inserts scattered on the exterior body. The new updates featured on the Onyx are body side mouldings, ORVM caps, front bumper lip, and a roof, all finished in gloss silver colour. The Rapid Onyx can be had in two exterior shades – Lapiz Blue and Candy White. On the inside, the seats get a fresh Tellur Grey upholstery.

    The top-spec Monte Carlo trim already comes with all the bells and whistles. Adding more aesthetic appeal are a black lip for the front bumper, black side skirting, and a sporty diffuser design on the rear bumper which goes well with the ORVMs, tailgate spoiler, and the radiator grille that is also given the same gloss black treatment. Even the five-spoke alloy wheels are now swapped for newly designed multi-spoke alloy wheels. The body colours available are – Flash Red, Candy White, and Brilliant Silver. 

    The Style variant that sits between the Onyx and Monte Carlo variants also makes for a value proposition as it is priced Rs 30,000 lower than the top-spec variant and over one lakh rupees more than the Onyx trim. The 1.0-litre TSI engine makes 109bhp and 175Nm peak torque along with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox that is standard across the range. 

    Skoda Rapid TSI
    ₹ 7.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
