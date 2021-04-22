CarWale
    2021 all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA bookings open in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz India has begun accepting online bookings for the all-new GLA ahead of its launch next month. The compact premium SUV will feature a new turbo petrol and two turbo-diesel engines paired to either a seven-speed or an eight-speed transmission. One of the variants of the SUV will be an AMG line GLA35 version that would get the same powertrain as the A35 4Matic. Furthermore, both the diesel variants will get an all-wheel-drive system.

    The all-new GLA has been redesigned and now it looks similar to its elder SUV siblings, the GLC and the GLE. This SUV is bigger in overall dimensions, especially with the taller roof. There is black cladding across the bottom panel of the SUV. Additionally, the front features a reworked grille and a bumper as well as new multibeam LED headlamps. The rear end also gets revised tail lamps with black inserts on the bumper. It would come with 17 or 18-inch tyres as standard while the AMG line version of the GLA will have 19-inch alloy wheels.

    Inside, Mercedes-Benz has updated the cabin of the new GLA. There is a new digital driver display and an infotainment touchscreen. Both the displays are 10.25-inch units similar to the A-Class Limousine. The MBUX system also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, the cabin will get premium quality leather upholstery for the seats and an electronically adjustable driver and co-passenger seat with memory function whereas the AMG line variant will feature an all-black cabin with sport seats.

    The all-new GLA is going to have some new features such as radar-based active braking assist, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, seven airbags, hill start assist, dual-zone temperature control, 64 colours of dimmable ambient lighting, multifunction steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad, USB-C ports, electric-assist tailgate etc.

    The SUV will feature a new 1.3-litre in-line four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, a powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged in-line four-cylinder diesel engine and lastly an AMG specific 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 301bhp and 400Nm of torque in the A35 4Matic. All the engines will be mated to either a seven-speed dual-clutch or an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

