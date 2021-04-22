Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine - Is this infotainment enough?

MBUX is one of the most intelligent infotainment systems available today. The recently launched A-Class Limousine features the latest MBUX suite across the model range. Here is all you need to know about the MBUX in the A-Class.

This system uses ultramodern technology with artificial intelligence to learn and adapt your inputs for an enhanced user experience. Mercedes-Benz has a smart virtual assistant that responds when you say ‘Hey, Mercedes.’ It can execute nearly all commands which you can operate through buttons. The MBUX supports software over the air updates too.

Mercedes-Benz has given two widescreen high-resolution 10.25-inch screens in the A-Class Limousine. The digital driver display can be accessed through a small steering mounted capacitive touchpad whereas the central information display is a touchscreen and can be operated via either steering mounted switches or a trackpad and shortcut buttons located on the centre console.

The digital driver display has two circular dials acting as a speedometer and tachometer. There are two menu bars between the dials that show important vehicle related information and let you change certain settings too. Moreover, the ring-shaped dials also display various information, and it can also show a full screen map. You can change the display theme and choose from classic, sport, progressive and understated.

You can go through a wide range of functions given in the infotainment touchscreen. A primary menu lets you operate necessary functions such as telephone, navigation, radio, music, info and settings while a quick access menu allows you to access the Mercedes app, dimmable ambient lighting, screen brightness, seat functions, smartphone connectivity and so forth. When you swipe up, the screen shows themes for the infotainment display. There are additional functions for the AMG line A35 4Matic that enable you to change numerous mechanicals of the car.

An in-built navigation app uses real-time satellite data to show the best route to your destination. It also helps you find a nearby parking spot, restaurant, café and so on. Interestingly, the MBUX virtual assistant can search a restaurant for you if you say, ‘Hey, Mercedes, I am hungry, find an Italian restaurant for me.’ Additionally, the virtual assistant can a set direction and search a place through the voice command.

MBUX has a profile menu where multiple users can set up their accounts. Thus, when one of your family members drives your A-Class Limousine, they can log in to MBUX for their preferred settings. Besides, the voice command feature can read, detect and send messages as well as change the ambient lighting, open sunblind or sunroof, set temperature, stream music or play radio etc. This system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto too.

This MBUX in the A-Class has all the necessary features you need for either daily commutes or long drives. The infotainment screen’s simple layout and organised app gallery is up to the required standards for your everyday tasks.