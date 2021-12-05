Skoda Auto India sells 2,196 cars in November 2021

- Skoda Auto India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 108 per cent

- Last month, the company delivered 2,300 units of the Kushaq SUV

Skoda Auto India sold 2,196 cars in the country last month compared to 1,056 units during the same period last year, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 108 per cent. The carmaker also delivered 2,300 units of the Kushaq SUV in India in November 2021.

Skoda is currently present in more than 100 locations in the country, with north of 175 touchpoints. Last week, the company inaugurated two dealerships, located at Secunderabad and Chennai each. The opening of new dealerships is a part of the brand’s plans to have a network of over 150 dealerships by the end of the year, details of which are available here.

In terms of models, Skoda Auto India recently unveiled the Slavia mid-size sedan, which will be the spiritual successor of the Rapid in the country. The latter was recently discontinued, with the Rapid Matte edition being the final hurrah to the sedan. Skoda will introduce the BS6 Kodiaq next month, details of which can be read here, followed by the price announcement of the Slavia early next year.