Skoda Auto India retails 3,065 units in October 2021

- Skoda Auto India registered a Y-o-Y growth of 116 per cent

- The company will launch the Slavia mid-size sedan early next year

Skoda Auto India revealed that the company has recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 116 per cent. The company sold 3,065 units in October 2021, compared to 1,421 units sold during the same period last year. In September 2021, Skoda sold 3,027 units.

Earlier this year, Skoda launched the Kushaq SUV, which has now received more than 15,000 bookings. The model is available in three variants across five colours, and the variant-wise features can be read here. We have also driven the Kushaq and to read our review, click here.

The next launch from Skoda will be the Slavia mid-size sedan, which will be unveiled on 18 November, 2021. The model will replace the Rapid in India, which was recently discontinued, details of which are available here.